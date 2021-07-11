1,559 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 57.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE PSB opened at $153.37 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.