1,578 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $60,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $48,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $140.32 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BYND. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

