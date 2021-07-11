180,997 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 39,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.94. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

