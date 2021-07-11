$182.25 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce sales of $182.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. Unifi reported sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $665.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.20 million to $665.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $723.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. 69,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,213. The firm has a market cap of $429.71 million, a P/E ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74. Unifi has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Unifi in the first quarter valued at $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Unifi by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 176,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Unifi by 264.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 163.1% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

