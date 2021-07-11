18,989 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 221.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,373 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 336.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092,808 shares of company stock worth $46,861,902. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

