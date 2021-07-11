$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

MTZ traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.15. 518,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $95,534,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $53,195,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

