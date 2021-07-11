$2.19 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.17. PPG Industries reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.41. 852,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,219. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $104.87 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.