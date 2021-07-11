$2.32 EPS Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM opened at $100.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,011.00 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

