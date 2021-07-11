$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AGCO by 58.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 171.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth $3,022,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 22.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 462,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

