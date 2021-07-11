211,507 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 211,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,980,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $455.65. 416,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,605. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.26.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

