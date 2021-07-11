$289.43 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $289.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.52 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $217.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $978.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 399.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 108,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

