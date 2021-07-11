$3.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $3.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

AMG traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.78. 214,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $176.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

