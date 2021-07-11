315,467 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Bought by Bracebridge Capital LLC

Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 315,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Athlon Acquisition comprises 0.3% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWETU. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $296,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $495,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $533,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $660,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWETU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,634. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

