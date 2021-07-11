31,549 Shares in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

