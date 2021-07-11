316 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $656.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

