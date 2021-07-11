$319.83 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post $319.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the highest is $333.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,267,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.02. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

