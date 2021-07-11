$33.14 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post sales of $33.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.81 million and the lowest is $32.48 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $137.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 104,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $258.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,797 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

