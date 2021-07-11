3,376 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Rogers stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.22.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

