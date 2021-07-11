348,404 Shares in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 348,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

