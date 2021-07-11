$35.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post $35.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.80 million and the lowest is $28.59 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $139.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $187.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 455,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

