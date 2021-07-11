35,000 Shares in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPGHU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

