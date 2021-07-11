366 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,133.27 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,167.70.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

