3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. 3M reported sales of $7.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $34.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,350. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.