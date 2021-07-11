3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,428 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.11% of 3M worth $126,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after buying an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $201.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.53. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.