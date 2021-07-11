$4.33 EPS Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the highest is $4.82. The Home Depot reported earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.09. 2,587,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.62. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

