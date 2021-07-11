$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

