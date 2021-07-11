$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baidu.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.36. 4,651,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,550. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.52. Baidu has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

