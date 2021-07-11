495,021 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 495,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Qualtrics International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

