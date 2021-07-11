$5.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report earnings per share of $5.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $3.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $21.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $22.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.28 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $175.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $41,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

