5,235 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $181.36. 4,651,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,550. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.52. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

