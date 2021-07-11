$6.55 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.68 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.57 billion to $25.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.95. 4,357,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

