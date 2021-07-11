6,100 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 73,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.67 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

