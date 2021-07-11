6,384 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $139,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

