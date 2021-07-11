$646.62 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report $646.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.80 million to $666.70 million. ITT reported sales of $514.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

