6,700 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $607,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,586 shares of company stock worth $9,307,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

