6,990 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANF stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.