$823.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $823.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.40 million and the lowest is $815.51 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

DY opened at $71.19 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

