9,083 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

