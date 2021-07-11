953,555 Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 953,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $9.68 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

