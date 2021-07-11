ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 28 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 28.92.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.