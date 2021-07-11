Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,434,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $262.87 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $182.74 and a one year high of $280.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.27.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

