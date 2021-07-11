Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,262,054 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth $60,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.