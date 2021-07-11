Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.54.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01. Accolade has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

