adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $189.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $189.94.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

