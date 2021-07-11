Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $246.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $213.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.40.

AMG opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

