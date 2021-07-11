AI Doctor Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $78,273.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

