Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,201 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group makes up 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Air Transport Services Group worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 370,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.