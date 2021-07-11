Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

NYSE SQ opened at $241.89 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $111.14 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.33. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.11.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

