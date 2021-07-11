Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,053 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.