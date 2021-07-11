Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Sells $221,693.22 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $175.51 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

